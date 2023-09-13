Who is Deion Sanders' manager, Constance Schwartz-Morini? Meet the force behind Coach Prime's dynasty

Deion Sanders' manager and business partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini, is one of the strongest women in football. A seasoned administrator and executive, she holds a lot of experience in many lucrative industries, including sports and entertainment, challenging the norms and traditions of male domination.

She plays a significant role in Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ life as his trusted advisor and business associate. She also has a deep connection with a lot of big names within the American sports industry, which has helped her build a resume worthy of emulation.

Per The Atheltic, Schwartz-Morini convinced Deion Sanders to continue coaching.

"She’s an innovator, a creator, smart, intelligent, but mostly she’s timely. Very timely," Sanders told the publication. "She knows what she wants, and she’s not gonna give in."

Born in Yonker, New York, Schwartz-Morini’s father, a former Marine, worked for the Metropolitan Transport Authority. Her mother was initially employed as a schoolteacher before pursuing a career as a florist. She built an affinity with sports from childhood and grew up supporting New York teams across different sports.

In 2011, Schwartz-Morini co-founded SMAC Entertainment with Michael Strahan, and she currently serves as the CEO and partner of this multifaceted enterprise. The firm deals with talent management, a business incubator and an Emmy-nominated production company under her leadership.

Constance Schwartz-Morini was influenced by Maureen Rosen

After graduating from the State University of New York at Oswego in the 1990s, Constance Schwartz-Morini entered the advertising industry. She subsequently applied for a job with the NFL Properties, which didn't turn out positive. Schwartz-Morini was advised to go and get the experience needed to handle the role.

Ten months later, she applied again to NFL Properties and was employed under Maureen Rosen, the then vice president of corporate sponsorship at NFL Properties. This moment would ultimately become a significant breakthrough in Schwartz-Morini's career.

While working at the NFL Properties, she learned a lot, and Rosen appreciated her eagerness and hunger to learn. Maureen Rosen introduced her to the NFL world and molded her into becoming the woman she is now by giving her many things to handle during those years.

She convinced Deion Sander into college football coaching

Deion Sanders is slowly making a name for himself as a coach in college football, and this wouldn't be happening without the influence of Constance Schwartz-Morini. She convinced "Prime Time" to take a coaching role in college football after his son, Shedeur, left high school.

She also played a crucial role in bringing Sanders to the Football Bowl Subdivision, facilitating his move to Colorado in late 2022. She organized a meeting between Deion Sanders and the athletic director of Colorado, Rick George, which sealed everything.

Coach Prime has described Constance Schwartz-Morini as a "visionary," "innovator" and "pit bull in pumps," appreciating her influence on him in the last couple of years.