Who is DJ Uiagalelei's dad, Dave? Closer look at FSU QB's family and background

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been in the spotlight after a poor start to the 2024 college football season. Uiagalelei completed 40 of 69 passes for 450 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and as a result, the Seminoles' record is 0-2.

Amid the criticism around Uiagalelei, fans have been curious to learn more about the player's personal life, especially his father, Dave Uiagalelei.

All we know about DJ Uiagalelei's dad Dave

Per reports, Dave Uiagalelei was a promising young athlete, but never worked on his ability and skill, and at one point, he was expelled from high school. However, by his own admission, Dave didn't want his children to make the same mistakes he did in his youth.

In an interview with The Washington Times, Dave said:

"Sometimes you look back at the life you’ve lived and you realize that’s the reason I raised my kids the way I did. I didn’t want them to follow in my footsteps. I want them to take advantage of all opportunities.“

Dave eventually enrolled at the University of Hawaii and played as a guard for the Rainbow Warriors. He also played for Mt. San Antonio College near Los Angeles and used his final year of college eligibility at West Texas A&M.

Per reports, Dave was married to Tausha Uiagalelei until June 2019. They have two children, DJ and Matayo Uiagalelei.

According to his Instagram bio, Dave is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of NILX.com, a management group for athletes. He also worked as a bodyguard for 25 years after college.

While he was not working as a bodyguard, Dave also helped coach and mentor both of his sons. His younger son Matayo plays as a defensive end and a tight end for the Oregon Ducks.

Dave is of Samoan descent.

