20-year-old North Carolina star Drake Maye is currently dating a girl known as AMH.

AMH is all over Drake’s social media, however, it's yet to be confirmed whether it's her real name or just initials. Maye never fails to express affection for his lady love and constantly shares her snaps on his social media. He confirmed his relationship with AMH through social media back in 2020. Let us take a closer look at their relationship.

Who is AHM? How long has she been dating Drake Maye?

Although AHM first appeared on Maye’s Instagram back in 2020, there's not much information on his social media about her. She is rumoured to be in her early 20s, just like the Carolina QB. The couple first met each other in high school, and eventually fell in love.

Talking about college, both are part of the University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, which they joined in 2021. While Drake is the star QB on the football team, his lady love is UNC Beta Chi’s active sorority member.

Apart from this, AHM leads a private life. Details on her life or her family background are also not known. She has also kept her social media private with 3,994 followers. She even cheers for him from the stands on game days.

From high school romance to college couple, Maye and AHM have come a long way. With Maye potentially heading to the NFL, AHM will be his backbone alongside his family.

When will Drake Maye enter in NFL Draft?

Carolina QB Drake is currently in his sophomore year. He has been unstoppable in the field. However, the magic has to wait for another year, before it translates onto the biggest stage. Drake did not enter the NFL draft this year as he was ineligible. However, scouts have their eyes on this QB and one can totally see him in the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to follow his development as he grows into a power player role.

