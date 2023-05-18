Who are Dylan Raiola's parents, Dominic and Yvonne Raiola? More about the Georgia commit's family

Dylan Raiola has been turning heads lately. Since de-committing from Ohio State, there’s been much speculation about the quarterback’s future plans. The Arizona native has put all the speculation to end by signing for defending national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

A generational talent, Raiola definitely benefits from his strong pool of athletic genes. Son of a former NFL player and a collegiate water polo athlete, Dylan Raiola has quite the athletic DNA.

Dylan’s father, Dominic Raiola, has had his fair share of athletic excellence. Only a certain percentage of the student-athlete community makes it to the next stage. Dominic was a part of that minute percentage. After his gig at Nebraska, Dominic Raiola entered the 2001 NFL draft.

Dylan Raiola's father Dominic Raiola

The Hawaii native was a second-round pick for the Detroit Lions. Raiola’s NFL career panned from 2001 to 2014, and he was a lion for the entirety of his NFL career. Raiola played as an offensive lineman for over 200 games and missed only two matches in his entire professional career.

Dylan’s mother, Yvonne Raiola, is also a native of Hawaii. Having grown up in Honolulu, the mother of three represented the University of Hawaii in Water Polo. She eventually went on to marry Dominic Raiola with whom she has mothered three kids.

Dylan Raiola announces his future plans

The 6 foot 3 inches quarterback is the No.1 prospect in the 2024 graduating class. Going into the summer, the Pinnacle High School in Phoenix will be very optimistic for the fall, hoping to see a re-energized Raiola back on the field.

Having put pen to paper, the young quarterback will come into the season with a stress-free mind. Similar news came about a year ago when he signed for the Buckeyes, however, with a change of mind, he’s all set to don the red, black, and white for the Bulldogs.

Growing up in an athletically inclined environment has definitely been one of Dylan’s greatest assets. His uncle Donovan Raiola was also an NFL athlete. With his family being his greatest asset so far, Dylan has benefited from mentorship at home. His father’s experience also helps him to have the best resources for training and developing his game.

To add to this, Dylan’s grandfather also played college football at the University of Miami. Dylan’s two siblings, Dayton and Taylor, are also athletically inclined. Taylor is a volleyball player at TCU while Dayton, Class of 2026, is a budding quarterback at Pinnacle.

As Dylan Raiola takes the next step in his football career, the football community will have their eyes peeled to watch his progress.

