Who is Eddie George? College football coach gets linked to Chicago Bears after Marcus Freeman

The Chicago Bears have reportedly added Tennessee State head coach Eddie George to their list of head coaching candidates. This follows speculation about Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, who was previously rumored to be a candidate for the job. According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, the Bears will interview George on Sunday morning, just a day after the Commanders-Lions playoff game.

Who is Eddie George?

Tennessee State head coach Eddie George reacts to Tennessee State quarterback Draylen Ellis - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eddie George, a former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner, has transitioned into a successful college football coach. He has been leading Tennessee State since 2021 and has steadily built his reputation in the coaching world. Over his four-year tenure, George has compiled a 24-22 overall record, including 9-4 season in 2024.

Trending

Under George’s guidance, Tennessee State:

Secured its first conference championship since 1999

Achieved its second FCS playoff appearance since 1999

Earned George the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year award

The Bears are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a new head coach. While traditional candidates like Marcus Freeman, Ben Johnson and Mike McCarthy remain in contention, George’s inclusion highlights the team’s openness to unconventional choices.

Eddie George’s achievements as both a player and coach make him an intriguing prospect as the Bears aim to rejuvenate their franchise.

Eddie George has seen success

Tennessee State's head coach Eddie George - Source: Imagn

Eddie George became the 22nd head football coach at Tennessee State University on April 13, 2021. A first-round draft pick for the Houston Oilers in 1996, George is one of only two NFL running backs, alongside Jim Brown, to rush for 10,000 yards without missing a start.

His impressive career stats include 10,441 rushing yards, 268 receptions, 2,227 receiving yards and 78 touchdowns (68 rushing, 10 receiving).

In 2004, George signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, starting eight games and finishing the season with 432 yards and four touchdowns. He retired in 2006 and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

George's coaching career has also seen success. The TSU Tigers' stellar 2024 season earned him the Big South-OVC Coach of the Year honor. He is now set to meet with Chicago Bears executives to discuss their head coaching vacancy.

Also Read: Eddie George lavishes praise on "phenomenal" Ohio State HC Ryan Day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback