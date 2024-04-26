Who isn't eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft? Arch Manning, Cormani McClain among players headed back to school

As the 2024 NFL draft plays out, some of the future stars are in the waiting game. However, not all top football prospects are hoping to hear their names called on Thursday night. Some are still in school. The NFL's draft eligibility rules generally restrict entry to players who have had three years of post-high school eligibility. That's redshirt sophomores or true juniors. For many standouts, the time is simply not yet.

For some players, like Texas quarterback Arch Manning, the wait is simply about getting time on the field. For others, like former Colorado transfer Cormani McClain, the issue is finding the right school. In any case, here's a quick rundown of the top NFL prospects not yet eligible for the draft.

Who isn't eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. will be a tremendous 2025 NFL draft prospect.

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee Edge

Get used to hearing Pearce's name. After playing sparingly in 2022 as a freshman, the 6-foot-5 pass rusher was all-SEC in 2023. Pearce managed 14.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, as well as a pick-six. Pearce, an outstanding pass-rushing prospect, will be in high demand in the 2025 draft.

Luther Burden III, Missouri WR

Burden, a five-star receiver recruit, had an uneven freshman year at Missouri in 2022. But in 2023, he exploded for 86 catches, 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Burden is a threat on deep balls and takes a screen for a big gain. He's already a relatively complete and NFL-ready wide receiver. After another year with Brady Cook, look for Burden at the top of the 2025 draft.

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State RB

Running backs aren't as exciting for NFL teams as a draft possibility as they used to be. But Gordon could change that. After a quiet freshman season, he won the Doak Walker Award in 2023 as the nation's top running back. Last year, Gordon rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns and also caught 39 passes out of the backfield. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Gordon will get the NFL excited.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona WR

A 6-foot-5 wideout, McMillan is riding an amazing 2023 season to the top of future NFL mock drafts. McMillan snagged 90 passes in 2023 for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns. He managed another 702 yards and eight scores as a freshman in 2021. Many thought McMillan could enter the transfer portal, but he recently announced his intention to stick with Arizona. The NFL is his next stop.

Quinn Ewers, Texas QB

Arch Manning won't be the only Texas QB looking to make the NFL jump soon. Ewers, originally recruited by Ohio State, ended up at UT. In two seasons, he's thrown for 5,656 yards and 37 touchdowns. In 2023, Ewers completed 69% of his passes for 3,479 yards and 22 scores. The 6-foot-3 Ewers is a pure pocket passer and projects as a high pick in 2025.

Arch Manning, Texas QB

Speaking of which, the heir to the Manning throne himself would probably have already drawn NFL draft interest. Arch has to get on the field in college first. While the Longhorns will hope to use Manning in a significant role this season, he'll be a likely 2026 NFL entrant. Look for Manning to get some snaps this fall and then take over next season at UT. Then, the NFL draft rush will come.

Cormani McClain, Undetermined DB

McClain has a long way to go before the 2026 NFL draft class, which he'll be first eligible to enter. A highly-regarded recruit, he had minimal impact at Colorado as a freshman last year. McClain had just 13 tackles and a pair of pass breakups. He recently entered the transfer portal and will look to make a splash over the next two seasons before heading to the NFL.

Which players not yet eligible for the NFL draft do you look forward to seeing soon on an NFL field? Weigh in below with your thoughts in the comments section!