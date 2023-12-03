Who is favored to win Georgia vs Alabama? Head-to-head, records and more

Georgia vs. Alabama has turned into one of the biggest rivalries in the college football world. The top-ranked Bulldogs will square off against the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide today in the 2023 SEC Championship game, with the winner making it to the College Football Playoff.

What do Kirby Smart and Nick Saban have up their sleeves? Let's take a look at what to expect in this game as it continues to get closer to kickoff.

Which team will rise to the occasion?

The Bulldogs have been ruled favorites against the Crimson Tide for this SEC Championship Game to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium today. According to ESPN Bet, the Bulldogs are considered 4.5-point favorites. The odds opened with them being four-point favorites, so there has been very little line movement throughout the week.

The moneyline has the Bulldogs (-200) as compared to the Crimson Tide (+170).

Georgia vs. Alabama Head-to-Head

The two powerhouses are facing off for the 73rd time. Alabama has historically been the better team in this matchup, as they hold a 42-26-4 all-time record. This matchup has been significant lately, with five of the previous seven games being either the SEC Championship game or the National Championship game.

Their last face-off was at the 2021 National Championship Game, where the Bulldogs won their first national title with a 33-18 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

What are the chances of Georgia beating Alabama?

Georgia is considered more than a field-goal favorite for this one. Alabama's season has been a tale of two halves as they had a lot of concerns after losing to the Texas Longhorns, and benching quarterback Jalen Milroe as a result.

Since then, the Crimson Tide have looked like a totally different team, but the Bulldogs will be their toughest test yet. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has looked great, even with the injuries to tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

Do you think the Crimson Tide have what it takes to beat the odds? Sound off in the comments section.