Who is favored to win the Heisman 2023? Power ranking the top 4 finalists for CFB's most coveted award

The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced. Marvin Harrison Jr., Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels are the four players remaining to win this year's award.

There is an order of likelihood that these players actually walk away with the Heisman Trophy and today, we will dive into the power rankings of each player to leave with college football's most prestigious individual award.

2023 Heisman Trophy Power Rankings

#4 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State Buckeyes (+20000)

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has shown the ability to be one of the best wide receivers in the country, but there is a reason his odds are such a longshot. Unless a receiver puts up incredible numbers, they are going to lag behind the quarterbacks.

At Ohio State, he finished with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions as well as a pair of carries for 26 yards (13.0 yards per attempt) with a rushing touchdown.

He finished tied for second in receiving touchdowns, ninth in receiving yards and 36th in receptions. It's impressive but not enough to win the Heisman Trophy.

#3 Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks (+2200)

Bo Nix had an unbelievable statistical season for the Oregon Ducks and it is difficult to ignore how dominant he was under center.

He finished second in the sport with a 91.0 QBR and was deadly accurate as he was 336-of-435 (77.2 completion percentage) for 4,145 yards with 40 touchdowns to three interceptions. He was one of the most dominant players and never had a bad game this season.

#2 Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies (+900)

Michael Penix Jr. has shown the ability to dominate for the Washington Huskies and is the only finalist to actually make the College Football Playoff. He was the favorite in the past few weeks but now is second by the oddsmakers.

Penix Jr is 10th in the nation with an 83.4 QBR while going 307-of-466 (65.9 completion percentage) for 4,218 yards with 33 touchdowns to nine interceptions. In the Pac-12 Conference that was full of tough programs battling it out, he led the Huskies to go undefeated and deserves his flowers.

#1 Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers (-1400)

Jayden Daniels has been one of most elite players in college football and is a heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He leads college football with an unbelievable 95.7 QBR while going 236-of-327 (72.2 completion percentage) for 3,812 yards with 40 passing touchdowns to four interceptions. Daniels also has 135 rushing attempts for 1,134 yards (8.4 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Having 50 total touchdowns and dominating in the tough SEC is tough to beat. He already won the AP college football player of the year Award so expect him to add some more hardware.