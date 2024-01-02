Who is favored to win the Sugar Bowl Today? Head-to-head, records and more

Texas and Washington will face off on Monday night for the Sugar Bowl and a chance to advance to the national championship game on Jan. 8. This is the first appearance in the CFP for the Texas Longhorns and the second one for the Washington Huskies.

Texas comes from a 12-1 regular season that saw them crown themselves Big 12 champions for the first time since 2009. Despite huge wins against Alabama and Oklahoma State, the Longhorns did fall to the Oklahoma Sooners mid-season in the Red River Showdown.

The Huskies come from a perfect 13-0 season in which they won probably the last edition of the Pac-12. The biggest wins of the Huskies were against the Oregon Ducks, one in mid-season and the other in the Pac-12 championship game.

Who is favored to win the Sugar Bowl?

The Longhorns are 4-point favorites according to the bookies. This is probably due to Texas's stronger schedule in the season and the win over Alabama in Week 2. It's weird to see an undefeated team like Washington come in as an underdog, especially one that includes a Heisman nominee like Michael Penix Jr. He led the Huskies to a 4-0 record over CFP-ranked teams.

Who is calling the Sugar Bowl?

Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (sidelines) and Katie George (sidelines) will handle broadcast duties of the bowl game for ESPN.

Texas vs Washington Head-to-head

Texas leads proceedings 3-2 overall, but Washington won the last encounter between them in the 2022 Alamo Bowl. The Huskies scored 27 unanswered points in the shutout.

Does the winner of the Rose Bowl play the winner of the Sugar Bowl?

The winner of the game between Texas and Washington will face the winner between Alabama and Michigan in the national championship game on Jan 8.