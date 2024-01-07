Who are the FCS Championship announcers today on ABC? All about the Montana vs. South Dakota State game's coverage team

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will face the Montana Grizzlies in the Football Championship Subdivision Championship Game on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be held at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco and broadcast through ABC.

South Dakota State comes from a perfect 14-0 season, while Montana lost just one game for an overall record of 13-1.

FCS Championship announcers today

ABC will have Roy Philpott as the play-by-play announcer, Roddy Jones as the color commentator, and Taylor McGregor as the sideline reporter for Sunday's FCS Championship Game between South Dakota State and Montana.

What time is the FCS Championship Game today?

The game will start at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

What to expect in the FCS Championship Game?

The Jackrabbits are huge favorites in this game, with Draft Kings making them 13.5-point favorites. SportsLine has the Grizzlies less favored as 12.5-point underdogs. This is the third-largest spread in the history of the FCS Championship. Expect South Dakota State to dominate from the get-go.

The Jackrabbits have allowed 20 or more points only twice this season, and they have recorded two shutout victories.

Who will be starting QB for Montana today?

Clifton McDowell has been the Grizzlies signal-caller through the FCS playoffs. He has recorded 1861 yards, with 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He also has 751 rushing yards with nine touchdowns.

Who will be starting QB for South Dakota State today?

Mark Gronowski has been the Jackrabbits starter all year long. On Saturday, the signal-caller received the Walter Payton Award for his efforts. It is the FCS award for the best offensive player, not to be confused with the NFL's award for philanthropy. Gronowski has thrown for 2359 yards, with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions so far this year. He also has 220 rushing yards with seven touchdowns in the running game.