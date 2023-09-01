Who is the Florida Gators' starting QB today? Exploring the QB depth chart ahead of a nail-biting matchup Vs Utah Utes

Graham Mertz will begin his tenure as Florida Gators starting quarterback in the Week 1 game against Utah on Thursday. The Wisconsin transfer was named the successor to Anthony Richardson by coach Billy Napier earlier this month.

The experienced quarterback impressed the Florida Gators coaching staff in both spring practice and fall camp. Napier reached the decision on the starting signal-caller a day after Florida had its first scrimmage of the fall camp schedule.

"The big thing I've been impressed with is just his ability to come in and learn the system, translate what he knows and apply that to our system. And then just, you know, relentless in approach," Napier said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Mertz, a fifth-year redshirt junior, was a starter for the Badgers for three seasons before transferring to Florida in 2023. His time at Wisconsin saw him throw for 5,405 yards and 38 touchdowns, proving experience enough to lead the Gators’ offense this season.

Mertz earned the nod over Jack Miller III, who transferred from Ohio State before the 2022 season. Miller notably had prior starting experience for the Florida Gators and was the first to substitute in their Las Vegas Bowl game, which ended in a loss to Oregon State.

Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes preview

A thrilling matchup is anticipated when the Florida Gators lock horns with the 14th-ranked Utah Utes on Thursday. The two teams will be without the starting quarterback who led their offense when they met at this stage last season, with Cameron Rising injured and Anthony Richardson off to the NFL.

Utah will be seeking redemption after experiencing a loss to Florida in Gainesville during the first week of the previous season. That game saw Florida manage to secure a 29-26 victory by outscoring Utah 15-7 in the final quarter.

The game will see both teams have a fierce battle on the line. Florida's primary asset will be its defensive front seven alignment. This unit will need to promptly engage and challenge Utah's impressive offensive line, aiming to wear down its resilience.

Utah has encountered difficulties beyond the Pac-12 in recent seasons. Looking back to the 2018 season, the Utes have a 4-7 record against FBS opponents outside of the Pac-12. These victories were achieved on two occasions against Northern Illinois and BYU.

On the other hand, Florida has a 2-12 record in its last 14 games on the road against teams ranked by the AP. This makes the exhilarating matchup a difficult one to predict.