Who is Florida's starting QB today? Exploring Gators' QB depth chart ahead of Week 3 game vs Tennessee

Florida is looking to avoid another defeat this season when they host Tennessee on Saturday after losing to Utah in the season opener. Known as the "Third Saturday of September," the rivalry between the Gators and Volunteers is one of the most iconic in college football.

Tennessee secured a win against Florida at Neyland Stadium in 2022, ending a five-game losing streak against the Gators. The Volunteers are now determined to put an end to two decades of frustration at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this Saturday as they aim for back-to-back victories against their SEC East rival.

Who is Florida's starting quarterback today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz is expected to keep the starting quarterback job today when Florida rekindles their rivalry with Tennessee. The quarterback was named the Gators' starting quarterback by Billy Napier in August, succeeding Anthony Richardson in the role.

Graham Mertz led the Badgers offense last season to a 6-6 record, throwing for 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also led them to a victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl before moving to Gainesville through the transfer portal.

He joined Wisconsin as part of the 2019 recruiting class while being regarded as a consensus four-star prospect. After a redshirt season, Mertz assumed the starting quarterback role for the Badgers in 2020 and held onto that position through the 2022 college football season.

With improved stats last season at Wisconsin, Mertz will hope to do even better with the Gators this season in what is his fifth year in college football.

Florida quarterback depth chart

The Florida Gators currently have three quarterbacks, including Graham Mertz, on their main roster for the 2023 college football season. Despite Mertz securing the starting spot, the other two options will hope to make their mark during the season.

Former Ohio State starting quarterback Jack Miller III was also in contention for the starting job during the offseason after backing up Anthony Richardson in 2022. However, he lost the battle to Mertz and will be a backup once again in his fourth season in college football.

Freshman Max Brown is the other quarterback option of the Gators roster. The highly touted initially committed to Central Michigan before flipping his commitment. He is hoping to make a name for himself at Gainesville in the next few years.