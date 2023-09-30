Florida will look to continue its impressive run of wins when it faces Kentucky on Saturday after a starting the season with a loss. The Gators, who currently rank 23rd on the Coaches Poll, lost their season opener to the Utah Utes on the road, but have won three games since then.

Kentucky, on the other hand, has gotten off to a perfect start to the season, winning all four games so far. The Wildcats will be playing their second conference game of the season when they host the Gators at Kroger Field. Their aim this weekend is to secure a win against their league rival.

Who are the announcers for the Kentucky-Florida game?

For the Week 5 game between Kentucky and Florida, Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be the commentators in the broadcast booth for this SEC game. Katie George, on the other hand, will serve as the sideline reporter for the television coverage of the matchup.

The game, which will take place at the Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky, is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern Time. College football fans can catch the live broadcast of the SEC game on television via ESPN. The game is also available for live streaming on Fubo TV.

Notably, this is Kentucky's fourth home game of the season. Florida, on the other hand, is playing its second game on the road after the season opener against Utah.

What to expect in the Kentucky and Florida game

The SEC East matchup used to be dominated by Florida for a long time. However, the situation changed in 2018 when the Wildcats ended their 31-game losing streak against the Gators. Since then, Kentucky has won three of the past five encounters, including the past two.

Florida's highlight of the season has been its impressive win over Tennessee in Week 3. This has done well to propel the Gators in the rankings and reset the team's momentum after the season-opening loss.

Although Kentucky hasn't faced a significant challenge thus far this season, it is a well-rounded team with a strong possibility of winning the game and potentially earning a spot in the next ranking.

A victory against the Gators is likely to propel the Wildcats into the Top 25 national rankings. More importantly, it opens up the potential for ESPN’s College GameDay to be hosted in Athens, Georgia, next weekend when they face No. 1 Georgia, which offers Kentucky the desired exposure.