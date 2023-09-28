Holly Rowe is a renowned name in the world of American sports broadcasting. The sports journalist and telecaster has been working for ESPN for 25 years, having joined the network in 1998. She has notably worked as a sideline reporter for college football games on ESPN.

Covering a diverse range of sports for ESPN, Rowe officially became a full-time staff member of the network in August 1998.

This followed her previous association with the network, having earlier appeared on select ESPN telecasts in 1997 and her involvement with ABC Sports in 1995–96.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Notably, she currently serves as the sideline reporter for ESPN’s Saturday Night Football, the primetime broadcast of college football.

Educational background and early career

From a very early stage in her educational career, Holly Rowe had a clear aspiration to become a reporter and broadcaster. However, her passion for sports was the factor that motivated her to pursue a career in sports broadcasting, despite giving consideration to other industries.

As a devoted BYU football fan from a young age, she attended Brigham Young University for two years. However, she did not graduate from the university.

She went on to work as a sportswriter for both the Daily Utah Chronicle and the Davis County Clipper during this period.

She subsequently returned to school in later years to pursue a degree at the University of Utah. During her time at Utah, she ultimately earned her degree in broadcast journalism in 1991. Following her college years, Holly Rowe interned at CBS Sports from 1991 to 1992.

Holly Rowe's first full-time job after securing her university degree was an affiliate relations coordinator role at the Blue and White Sports Network.

From there, she started working her way up the ladder, appearing in the telecasts of ABC and Fox Sports before finally joining ESPN.

Holly Rowe’s awards and recognitions

Holly Rowe has served as a reporter for a wide range of high-profile events and programming on ESPN, including ABC Saturday Night Football, Big Monday men's college basketball, the NCAA Women's Final Four, the NCAA Women's College World Series and the WNBA.

A trailblazer in the industry, Rowe achieved significant recognition in her career in 2022, winning the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Reporter and also receiving the Mel Greenberg National Media Award from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

She earned the prestigious Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in February 2023, further cementing her esteemed position in the world of sports journalism. Rowe is undoubtedly a gem in the world of sports broadcasting.