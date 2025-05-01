Who is Ian Schieffelin? Meet Dabo Swinney-led Clemson's new football star

Coach Dabo Swinney is getting a new tight end, Ian Schieffelin, who played college basketball for the Clemson Tigers. He played four seasons for the Tigers and averaged almost a double-double in his senior season. Schieffelin entered the transfer portal but is now returning to play football.

Last season, he averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 49.5%, including 34.1% from 3-point range. But does Ian Schieffelin has prior experience playing football? Let's find out.

Everything to know about Ian Schieffelin

Ian Schieffelin was born and brought up in Atlanta, Georgia. He's a 6-foot-8, 240-pound prospect. Information regarding his parents isn't available at the moment.

Coaches from Syracuse football once told Schieffelin that he'd make a mistake if he pursued basketball instead of football. Until the sophomore year at Grayson High School in Loganville (Ga.), Schieffelin played tight end and quarterback while drawing considerable interest from college football coaches.

However, he dropped football for college basketball as a member of the 2021 Class. As a three-star college basketball recruit, Schieffelin received offers from Virginia Tech, Dayton, Richmond and Appalachian State but chose to play for the Tigers.

“Ian is a versatile front court player who impressed our coaching staff with his toughness and competitive spirit," a scouting report on Schieffelin on Clemson Tigers' website read.

"He is an outstanding passer and rebounder who can play well both in the post and on the perimeter. Ian was a talented multi-sport athlete when he was younger, but his focus on basketball has grown his game tremendously, showing an exceptional AAU season this past spring.”

After averaging 9.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the 2023-24 season, he was named the ACC's most improved player. Last season, he was named to the all-ACC second team.

Dabo Swinney spoke about the switch of Schieffelin and was more than happy to let it be known that he has a spot for his skill on his roster.

“When he’s done with basketball I’m gonna get him out here at D-end, tight end. That’s a football player,” Swinney said last Fall, via The State. “I’ll definitely have a spot.”

Ian Schieffelin is also confident that he will be alright playing football.

"I actually have pretty good hands. I think I’d be all right,” the college star said.

Let's see what Schieffelin can do with football in his hands.

