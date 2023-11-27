Who Is Dana Holgorsen's daughter, McClayne Holgorsen? What we know about former Houston HC's personal life

The era of Dana Holgorsen came to an end in Houston on Monday. The Cougars announced they have parted ways with the head coach, who had led the program since 2019. This came after a disappointing inaugural season in the Big 12 conference.

Fans are curious to know more about Holgorsen’s life, especially McClayne Holgorsen. Here is all we know about the Cougars head coach's daughter.

Who is Dana Holgorsen’s daughter, McClayne Holgorsen?

Dana Holgorsen's daughter, McClayne Holgorsen, is a standup comic based in Houston, Texas. She studied at West Virginia University, and her father was the head coach of the football program there. She graduated in 2020 and has since built a comedy career.

Apart from this, McClayne Holgorsen is also an entrepreneur. She has built a jewelry business due to her passion for fashion design. And her occupation means she is also active on social media, gaining some 2900 followers on Instagram.

McClayne also has two younger siblings: a brother, Logan, and a sister, Karlyn. Logan McClayne has also chosen a path in football like his father and played for the Cougars under him. He later worked as an assistant for Dana McClayne. But how was the record of Coach Holgorsen in Houston?

Dana Holgorsen's Texas reign: A retrospect

Dana Holgorsen came to lead the Cougars after a stint with the West Virginia Mountaineers. And in his initial years, his Houston football team showed some solid results. The Holgorsen stint ended with a 31-28 record in five seasons. But the numbers are low due to his last season.

The Cougars won 20 games combined in 2021 and 2022. Dana Holgorsen even led the team to a top-20 finish with a 12-2 record two seasons ago. But a move to the Big 12 brought back the struggles for the team. They finished the 2023 season with a dismal 4-8 record and a second-last place in the conference. Where will Dana Holgorsen go next?