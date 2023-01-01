Who is J.J. Mccarthy's girlfriend, Katya Kuropas? More about the girlfriend of the Wolverines QB

J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas stole a lot of attention in the Fiesta Bowl game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs. The Wolverines might have lost narrowly, but their quarterback has received a lot of plaudits. McCarthy's girlfriend is the stunning Katya Kuropas, who he has been dating for the past four years.

Kuropas is a Michigan State University student, and she enrolled in the program around the same time that McCarthy did. She has been a fixture in the stands of Wolverines games, and she hardly ever misses the chance to support her man.

How did Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas meet?

McCarthy and Kuropas met in high school years ago when they both attended Nazareth Academy, Illinois. McCarthy was the star quarterback for Nazareth Academy and received multiple offers from top-notch D1 colleges. He thought long and hard about the offers and chose to play for the Jim Harbaugh-coached Michigan Wolverines.

His girlfriend of four years, Kuropas, followed him to the University of Michigan, and they remain inseparable. The couple's origins aren't public knowledge, but they have been going strong for just under half a decade as at the time of writing.

Are J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas married?

McCarthy and Kuropas are not married. McCarthy is focusing on finishing his college career on a high and getting picked in the NFL Draft. Kuropas, on the other hand, is giving her man the support he needs as she looks to graduate with honors from college.

Do J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas have children?

McCarthy and Kuropas do not have any children at the moment. The couple are active on social media and often tag each other in heart-warming messages. There are many awesome and loving pictures of the Wolverines' couple on their social media accounts.

We look forward to seeing the beautiful Kuropas cheering for her talented boyfriend in the NFL, and fingers crossed for the future.

