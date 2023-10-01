Who is Jaxson Dart's girlfriend, Lola Sexton? Ole Miss QB's relationship status explored

Being the Ole Miss Rebels’ starting quarterback means there is a lot of interest in Jaxson Dart’s personal life. Dart, who transferred to the University of Mississippi from USC following Lincoln Riley’s arrival, has established himself as a leader of the Ole Miss offense. Beyond his activities on the gridiron, however, a lot are yearning to know more about his love life.

Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend is Lola Sexton. Jaxson and Lola have known each other since high school, and they began dating in 2020. While Jaxson forges ahead in his career as a college football player, Lola, on the other hand, is a hairstylist and influencer. She has over 19,000 followers on her TikTok account, @lolasexton.

The 19-year-old runs her salon, where she serves her clients, and she shares her work on her social media handles, especially TikTok. Lola was raised and is based in Utah, where she runs her salon. It was in Utah that she’d met Jaxson when they were both students at Corner Canyon High School, where Jaxson played high school football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Jaxson Dart keeps delivering for the Ole Miss Rebels

Jaxson Dart won the race to be Kedon Slovis’ backup at USC in his freshman season. He was impressive each time he got some game time. But with the arrival of Lincoln Riley as the new USC Trojans football head coach ahead of the 2022 season, the competition got stiffer. Caleb Williams arrived with Riley and was guaranteed the starting role immediately.

Taking the cue, Dart entered the transfer portal and found his way to Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin immediately trusted him with the starting quarterback role, and he’s been delivering in that role for the Ole Miss Rebels. Just this weekend, his late touchdown throw made the difference during the Rebels’ Week 5 matchup with the LSU Tigers.

But it’s just another weekend of delivering quality performances for the quarterback. Last season, he was in form as he led the Rebels to an 8-3 season, passing for 2,363 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has been in better form this season. In five games for the Rebels, he has completed 91 of 142 pass attempts for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns.

One thing about Dart is that he delivers in games that matter. An example is how he passed for 389 yards and four touchdowns in an important rivalry game yesterday. Undoubtedly, how the Rebels finish this season will depend a lot on Dart’s continued delivery of performances like that.