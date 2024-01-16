Who is Jedd Fisch's wife, Amber Fisch? What we know about the new Washington HC's personal life

Jedd Fisch has established himself as one of the fast-rising coaches in the world of college football over the last few years. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1999 at Florida before moving up the ranks over the years across various programs.

The new Washington coach's success in the landscape is rooted in his deep knowledge of the game and the support he gets from his loved ones. His wife has played a key part in his coaching career and will look to continue doing so as they move to Seattle.

Let's have a look at Fisch's wife as her huband takes over the Huskies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Who is Jedd Fisch's wife, Amber Fisch?

Amber Fisch has been married to Jedd Fisch for almost two decades. She grew up in a town called Rowlett, outside of Dallas, Texas. She was the only child of her parents.

She had her high school education in Rowlett and went straight to work after graduation, deciding to skip getting a college degree. She moved to Plano, Texas, after high school education to begin her professional career and started working for a company as a meeting planner.

Amber met Jedd in 2001 at the American Football Coach Association's convention in Atlanta. She was commissioned by Sandi Atkinson, the special assistant to the executive director at AFCA, to organize the event, a task she has been given for many years.

Expand Tweet

At the time of their meeting, Jedd Fisch was working as a graduate assistant for Steve Spurrier at Florida, where he was pursuing his Masters degree. Amber mentioned that Spurrier and Bob Stoops were present at the bar where they met during the convention.

The two have been married for almost 20 years. Jedd and Amber have two daughters: Ashlee and Kendall. However, Amber had a daughter, Zaylee, who was only a year old before she met Jedd. Zaylee was brought up by Jedd Fisch alongside his two biological daughters.

Amber Fisch is a full-time housewife. She stopped her professional career after Jedd Fisch moved to Miami as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach. She says that her job is to run the family and ensure that everything is well taken care of at home.

Amber also offers great support to Jedd as a college football coach, as has been mentioned earlier.