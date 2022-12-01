Who is Jon Kitna's wife and Jalen Kitna's mother, Jennifer Kitna?

Jon Kitna is a former NFL quarterback who played for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. He initially went undrafted and signed with Seattle as a free agent in the 1996 season.

His wife is named Jennifer. She has been married to the former NFL quarterback, who was mostly a backup, for a long time. One of her children is Jalen, who was a college quarterback at the University of Florida.

Jennifer Kitna's background

According to Married Biography, Jennifer met her eventual husband while they were both students at Central Washington University. Jon walked on there and won the starting quarterback job and was present from 1992 to 1996, where he overlapped with Jennifer.

How many kids do Jon and Jennifer Kitna have?

Also according to Married Biography, the family has four children, three of which play or played quarterback like their father did.

Jordan played quarterback in high school and threw 55 touchdowns in an 11-1 season for Lincoln High School.

Jamison, the youngest, is a senior in high school and is the class of 2024.

Jalen, the middle child, was most recently a quarterback at Florida. However, he was just arrested for child pornography and will presumably be kicked off the team.

Jon's son Jalen arrested

According to ESPN, Florida released a statement about the young man's charges:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior."

Police received a tip that the former red-shirt quarterback had distributed sexually explicit content of minors on Discord, a social media app. He interviewed police officers and said he thought the pictures were legal.

However, he found the images online and couldn't confirm their legality as a result. After a search, police found three more instances of abusive material.

The quarterback had only appeared in four games off the bench this season.

