Kalen DeBoer’s head coaching career has undoubtedly been a success story so far. He has established himself as one of the best coaches in the college football world, and the future looks bright for him as a coach.

Amid all of his exploits as a coach in the landscape, Kalen DeBoer had a lot of family support behind him, especially from his wife, Nicole.

Who is Kalen DeBoer’s wife, Nicole?

Nicole was born and raised in Sioux Falls by her parents, Terry and Lori Tendler, who were committed to giving her the best education. She grew up as a sports lover and participated in the game of basketball right from her days in high school.

She graduated from Augustana College with a degree in fitness management. During her college years, she was an athlete, playing in 109 games for the school's basketball team.

Kalen and Nicole DeBoer’s love story started more than two decades ago. The couple first crossed paths in the summer of 2000, when Kalen held the position of offensive coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls after he had played as a wide receiver for the Cougars.

The couple exchanged vows in December 2001 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, with Reverend Don Lehmann officiating the wedding ceremony. They remained in the city of Sioux Falls as they marked the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.

Nicole and Kalen DeBoer are proud parents of two lovely daughters: Alexis and Avery. Alexis was involved in softball at Bellevue High and decided to join her father at the University of Washington in November 2023. Avery, on the other hand, is currently in sixth grade and has been reported to have a passion for riding horses.

Nicole has dedicated her time to raising her two daughters and fulfilling the role of a homemaker.

Kalen DeBoer's career as a head coach

After years of working as an assistant in the college football landscape, DeBoer took his first head coaching job at Fresno State in 2020 and led the team into a superb run for two seasons.

He was subsequently hired by Washington in 2022, where he again recorded significant success, having won the Pac-12 Championship in his second season and led the team to the national title game. DeBoer currently boasts a 37-8 record as a college football head coach.