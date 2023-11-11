Who are the Kentucky vs. Alabama announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Week 11 game's coverage team

Alabama hopes to continue their impressive run when they play on the road against Kentucky this weekend. The Crimson Tide have won all their games since the Week 2 loss to Texas and Nick Saban's team remains steadfast in their push for a College Football Playoff return.

On the other hand, Kentucky had a brilliant start to the college football season. The Wildcats won their first five games of the season before embarking on a three-game losing streak. They got right back on track with a 24-3 win against Mississippi State last week and hope to stage an upset on Saturday.

Who are the Kentucky vs Alabama announcers?

The Week 11 game between Alabama and Kentucky will be broadcast live on ESPN, featuring a top-notch broadcast crew. Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, and Katie George are set to deliver comprehensive coverage, bringing the excitement of the game to television viewers.

Joe Tessitore will take on the role of providing play-by-play commentary for the thrilling game. Jordan Rodgers will contribute as an analyst, offering insightful commentary on the game, while Katie George will serve as a sideline reporter, providing detailed coverage from Kroger Field.

It’s worth noting that fans also have the option to catch the game through live streaming on the over-the-top subscription service ESPN+. Additionally, the Southeastern Conference matchup can be streamed online via Fubo TV, with a premium-level watching experience.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Preview

Alabama has only one aim in Lexington, Kentucky, and it is to secure a win as a negative result will most certainly ruin their aspirations this season. The Crimson Tide will enter the game with a lot of confidence as they've maintained an unbeaten run so far in conference play.

Notably, the Crimson Tide currently holds the eighth spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. This suggests they likely need to win all remaining games to have a chance at securing a playoff berth as they seek a return after narrowly missing out last season.

Although Kentucky has a 3-3 record in SEC play, they are not to be underestimated in this upcoming game, considering the brilliant start they had this season. The Wildcats will rely on their defense, which has been fantastic so far, in staging an upset in Lexington.