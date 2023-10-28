Who is Kyle Whittingham’s son, Alex Whittingham? Taking a closer look at the Utah head coach's family

Kyle Whittingham has made a name for himself in the world of football coaching, and his son, Alex Whittingham, is following in his footsteps. Kyle has been the head coach of the Utah Utes since 2005 and has led the program to become a notable force within college football.

The family has built an enviable legacy in the world of football coaching. Kyle Whittingham's father, Fred Whittingham, was also a football coach at the professional and collegiate level for almost twenty years after his nine-year professional playing career. This legacy is what Alex Whittingham hopes to build on and live up to.

Who is Kyle Whittingham's son, Alex Whittingham?

Alex Whittingham is the second son and one of the four children of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and his wife, Jamie. Born on March 16, 1992, Alex played college football at Utah and is currently in his sixth season as a member of the coaching staff of the NFL franchise Kansas City Chiefs.

He has a brother and two sisters who all grew up together. His brother Tyler played college football at Utah from 2010 to 2011. Alex is also the nephew of Freddie Whittingham, who currently works as the tight end coach at Utah.

Alex Whittingham played as a walk-on linebacker for the Utes under his father for five years, from 2013 to 2017. Despite redshirting in his freshman season, he participated in 44 games during his college career. He holds a three-time honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Academic list.

Outside of football, Whittingham has a keen interest in music and plays the drums in a rock and roll band. He's also known as a trivia expert on the English rock band The Beatles. His hobbies include golfing and water skiing. Alex holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Utah.

Coaching career at Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Whittingham was hired as a defensive assistant by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 after his college career at Utah. The connection between his father, Kyle Whittingham, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who were former teammates at BYU from 1978 to 1980, played out in his hiring.

Whittingham assumed a new position as a defensive quality control coach in 2019, and in this capacity, he collaborated closely with the Chiefs' new defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.

In his role, Whittingham has closely worked with the linebacker unit in the past few seasons. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019 and 2022 with Whittingham on the coaching staff.