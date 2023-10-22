Who is Kyle Whittingham's wife, Jamie Whittingham? Taking a closer look at the Utah head coach

Kyle Whittingham has been the head coach of Utah since 2005 and has done a brilliant job with the program. He joined the Utes in 1994 as a defensive line coach after a six-year stint at Idaho State. Whittingham rose up the ranks till he became the head coach 11 years later.

With a career record of 160-75, Whittingham's tenure at Utah has been largely successful. He has won the last two Pac-12 championships with the team. While he continues his excellent work at the program, Kyle Whittingham's success is spurred by the support from his wife.

Who is Kyle Whittingham's wife, Jamie Whittingham?

Kyle Whittingham got married to Jamie Daniels in 1983 after years of dating. The two met during high school and have been in a romantic relationship since then. Their marriage will clock 40 years in December 2023, marking a milestone in their union.

Jamie and Kyle first crossed paths when they were 14, in the eighth grade at Farrer Junior High School. Kyle and his family had recently relocated from California because his father, Fred, had taken on a role as an assistant coach under LaVell Edwards.

Kyle and Jamie maintained a relationship throughout high school and their college years at BYU. Jamie graduated with a nursing degree at the university, while Kyle, on the other hand, secured a degree in educational psychology and proceeded with his career in the USFL.

Their marriage has had four children: Alex, Tyler, Melissa and Kylie. Over the years, Jamie has been a steadfast pillar of support and a consistent source of encouragement for Kyle Whittingham throughout his coaching career. Her unwavering faith in his abilities has made a substantial impact on his accomplishments.

Found a home in Utah

Kyle and Jamie Whittingham moved to Utah from Idaho in 1994 after securing a job with the Utes. They've been there for almost three decades, and Jamie believes it's become their home:

“Growing up, here’s everything. I mean, I don’t think we can go anywhere without someone saying hello to Kyle, and he’s always so nice, and just the community is great. We love skiing. We love boating. You know we just love Utah. So it’s our home.”

Kyle Whittingham's current contract with Utah, which he signed in 2022, runs through to 2027. This means the family is expected to be in the city much longer. He is one of the longest-serving coaches at a program in college football presently.