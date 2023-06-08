Who are Lane Kiffin’s children, Landry, Presley and Knox? Taking a glimpse at Ole Miss head coach’s personal life

Lane Kiffin made his entry into the coaching scene as one of the youngest head coaches in the history of college football and the NFL. As the years rolled on, Kiffin solidified his reputation as an elite coach and has rightfully earned his place among other elites.

Kiffin, 48, leads an interesting private life, which a lot of people are curious about. His marriage with his ex-wife, Layla, lasted twelve years. But he fathered three children from the marriage who have remained a key part of his life. His children, Landry, Presley, and Knox are the center of his world. This article probes into details about Lane Kiffin’s children.

Lane Kiffin’s children

Kiffin’s first child, Landry Kiffin, was born to him on December 13, 2005. At the time, Kiffin was head coach at the University of Southern California. Landry was only ten at the time her parents got divorced in 2016.

However, the separation between her parents has not soured the relationship between the teenager and her father as they have appeared together in a number of videos that she posted on her TikTok.

She has been very active on social media, especially on TikTok where she has a sum of over forty-six thousand followers.

Following Landry immediately is her younger sister, Presley, who was born in Oakland, California in 2007. Pressley was born at a time when her father was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL. Like her older sister, Landry, Pressley is a keen TikToker and has grown a following of about five thousand on social media so far.

Kiffin’s last child and only son is fourteen-year-old Knox Kiffin. Knox was born in 2009 when his father was head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. The teenager is believed to have a cordial relationship with his father, which could obviously be the case, judging from the photographs that are available on social media.

Kiffin’s ex-wife, Layla, was given custody of the children during their divorce proceedings. Broken home situations like that have been known to destroy the relationship between parents and their kids.

Fortunately for Kiffin, this does not seem to be the case. He and Layla appear to have the understanding to not deprive their children of the joy of bonding with each parent. This will prove to be a wise decision as the children grow older.

