Who is LaNorris Sellers? South Carolina HC Shane Beamer reveals the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback in 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks have named redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers their starting quarterback for the upcoming college football season. Thus Robby Ashford and Davis Beville will be in the backup roles on the depth chart, which should not come as a surprise.

Let's explore what we know about the new starting QB for the South Carolina Gamecocks. We will also discuss what people should expect of him in the upcoming season.

Who is LaNorris Sellers?

LaNorris Sellers is a solid QB from Florence, South Carolina, who joined the program out of high school ahead of the 2023 season. He was considered a four-star prospect and the 355th-overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to On3 Industry Rankings. Sellers was the 21st-ranked QB overall and the fourth-ranked prospect in the class in South Carolina.

Sellers can take a hit which he proved throughout his handful of chances on the field as a true freshman last season. Last season, Sellers was Spencer Rattler's backup QB while playing for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

He finished going just 4-of-4 for 86 passing yards with a pair of passing touchdowns and five rushing attempts for 51 yards (10.2 yards per carry). He also made a rushing touchdown.

What should we expect out of LaNorris Sellers this season?

With LaNorris Sellers named the Gamecocks starting QB, the upcoming season will likely be of learning and building more than anything. South Carolina is not expected to make a push for the College Football Playoff. So this can be a chance for Sellers to figure out how to play well in one of the top conferences.

Sellers has shown he can step up and should have a strong statistical season. The roster does have some solid wide receivers, but Sellers must establish chemistry before stepping up and becoming a premier QB. Expect a good but not great season out of Sellers.

