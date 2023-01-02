The LSU Tigers will square off against the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Brian Kelly's side will be hoping to end their season on a high and earn their 10th win of what has been a solid debut campaign for the head coach.

However, the Tigers are used to winning titles. In fact, each of their last three coaches led them to glory and Kelly will be eager to add his name to the list following Monday's showdown.

Prior to Kelly, LSU had interim Brad Davis in charge for just one game in 2021. He took over after Ed Orgeron's six-year spell with the team. Orgeron led the Tigers to the 2019 national title. He finished his tenure with a 51-20 record.

Before Orgeron, Les Miles was the head coach for the LSU Tigers. Miles took the job in 2005 and helped LSU to the national title in 2007. He also won two SEC Championships with the Tigers. Miles is the second-winningest coach with LSU, posting a 114-34 record during his 12-year run.

The LSU Tigers had Nick Saban at the reins before Miles. Saban spent five seasons with the team and put up an impressive 48-16 record with the Tigers from 2000 through 2004. He won the national championship in 2003 and two SEC Championships as well with LSU.

LSU Tigers vs Purdue Boilermakers: 2023 Citrus Bowl preview

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly

The Tigers will head into their Citrus Bowl clash against the Boilermakers as favorites to win the matchup. While both teams have injury concerns, the good news for LSU is that Jayden Daniels will start for the team at quarterback. However, Purdue will be without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell for this game.

The Tigers finished second in the SEC West with a 9-3 record. They then lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Championship game. Meanwhile, Purdue claimed the top seed in their B10 West division with an 8-4 record. However, the Boilermakers lost to the Michigan Wolverines in their Championship game.

The Citrus Bowl has all the makings of a thriller on Monday night. College football fans will be eager to find out which of these two teams will be able to come out on top in Orlando.

