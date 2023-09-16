Who did Lee Corso pick today? ESPN host's 400th pick explored

Lee Corso started his iconic headgear pick on ESPN's College GameDay in 1996, and it has since become a pre-game show tradition.

The legendary analyst reached a significant milestone this weekend as he made his 400th pick on GameDay.

Who did Lee Corso pick today?

His first pick on the show was between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 5, 1996. Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye mascot headgear, signifying his choice of Ohio State, and the Buckeyes secured a resounding 38-7 victory.

This weekend, College GameDay traveled to Boulder, Colorado, to cover the in-state rivalry clash between No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams. In what has been an intense rivalry for a long time, Lee Corso picked Colorado to triumph in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, donning Ralphie, the Buffalo headgear.

Highlights of the College Gameday Show in Boulder

College GameDay made its fourth visit to Boulder, marking its first since 1996. This is the first time the pre-game show covered the Rocky Mountain Showdown, with Colorado State making its debut appearance on the show.

The pre-game show desk had host Rece Davis joined by a panel of analysts, including Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. The show also featured insider Pete Thamel, along with reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and betting analyst 'Stanford Steve' Coughlin.

The show also featured a guest appearance by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, as well as rapper Offset and the guest picker, The Rock. Additionally, "Wired" segments for this week will include Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Florida State's Mike Norvell.

Lee Corso headgear picks this season.

College GameDay made its first 2023 college football season trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the "Battle of the Carolinas" between North Carolina and South Carolina. Lee Corso picked North Carolina to win the matchup, and the Tar Heels won 32-17.

The pre-game show was in Tuscaloosa in Week 2 of the season for the highly anticipated tie between top 10 teams, Alabama and Texas. Corso had his bet on Texas for the game, and he was right once again with the Longhorns defeating the Crimson Tide 34-24.

With him picking Colorado this time, it is to be seen if Corso can start the 2023 season on a 3-0 record. Interestingly, he has a fairly impressive track record on the show, accurately picking winners approximately 66.5% of the time, with 266 correct predictions and 134 incorrect ones.