Who did Lee Corso pick on Week 11 ESPN's College GameDay

The College GameDay crew reached Athens, Georgia, before the Week 11 matchup between the tenth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels and the first-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. As usual, Lee Corso made his legendary pick after the College GameDay broadcast.

When Lee Corso picks a team to win, you can run to the bank with it, as he has an 8-1 record so far this season, with his only loss being selecting the Texas Longhorns to defeat the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 6. Since then, he is 3-0, so who did he pick for tonight's epic matchup?

Who has Lee Corso picked to win the Ole Miss vs. Georgia game on College GameDay?

Lee Corso chose the Georgia Bulldogs to win today in their prime-time matchup in a hilarious way. He told a bulldog on set that it was ugly while making his pick.

Georgia is considered a 10.5-point home favorite in this game, according to ESPN Bet. This is right down Corso's alley, with a record of 272-135 (68.83 winning percentage).

This is the 10th time since the 2020 season that Corso has been asked to choose in a Georgia Bulldogs game. He has chosen the Bulldogs to win six of those games, with Georgia being 9-1 outright. So, this is a good sign for Bulldogs fans everywhere.

Where will College GameDay be for Week 12?

College GameDay does not announce its location for the next week until the middle of the work week. There are a handful of exciting games on the Week 12 slate that ESPN can cover. Let's discuss some of them.

The first would be to run it back with the Georgia Bulldogs as they take on the 14th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. This would be a fun location, but having the Bulldogs on two consecutive weeks may be avoidable.

Another option would be the fifth-ranked Washington Huskies facing off against the 12th-ranked Oregon State Beavers. With a Michael Penix Jr. game on the way to being a potential Heisman Trophy winner sounds good.

However, the most likely scenario will be the show coming live from Lawrence, Kansas. Seeing the 25nd-ranked Kansas State Wildcats face off against the 22th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks would be interesting for the in-state rivalry between two strong programs.

