Who did Lee Corso pick on Week 14 ESPN's College GameDay?

Lee Corso has been a legend on television with College GameDay and weekly makes his selection with the team's mascot head or some antic. The College GameDay show is airing from the SEC Championship between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.

Corso made his selection and decided to back the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs to win the SEC Championship and extend their winning streak to 30 games.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Corso has been struggling as of late as he has lost each of his previous two picks as he chose Ohio State over Michigan and James Madison over Appalachian State. However, he has a 10-3 record throughout the season thus far.

What is Lee Corso's record throughout his career?

Lee Corso has been making his headgear record for years. Entering the 2023 SEC Championship Game, Lee Corso has a 273-137 record in choosing the winner.

His most recent win was back in Week 11 when he chose the Georgia Bulldogs to defeat the Ole Miss Rebels. The Bulldogs have the advantage, according to Corso and it will be interesting to see how the SEC Championship Game looks today.

Who is going to win the Georgia vs. Alabama SEC Championship Game?

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to extend their winning streak to 30 games. Their last loss was in the SEC Championship Game two years ago against the Alabama Crimson Tide. But the Bulldogs got the final laugh as they met in the national championship and won that game.

However, this game is different and will be interesting. These teams have been playing well, with one loss between them this season. But Roll Tide looked like they were going to lose last week against Auburn. It took a huge fourth-and-31 touchdown pass with 32 seconds remaining to take the lead.

Georgia has been dominating and while their schedule has been a bit weaker than most years, they have not been as close to a potential loss as Alabama. With tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey listed as questionable, this game will be exciting.

Expect the Georgia Bulldogs to win and another Corso pick to be a winner. The Bulldogs have been the better team throughout the season and should continue that as the top seed in the College Football Playoff.