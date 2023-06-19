Who is Lincoln Riley's wife, Caitlin Riley? Taking a glimpse at the Trojans head coach personal life

USC head coach Lincoln Riley needs no introduction to most college football fans. But like most other top head coaches in the game, little is known about his better half and his personal life outside the limelight of college football. The 39-year-old head coach is a married family man. In this article, we take a glimpse into his family life, especially his wife, Caitlin.

Meeting Lincoln Riley’s wife, Caitlin

Lincoln met Caitlin while he was an undergraduate at Texas Tech University. They had their first date in an olive garden where they saw Sweet Home Alabama. Their relationship grew and they ultimately exchanged marital vows in 2007.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Caitlin is a native of Lubbock, Texas. She was brought up in an athletic family as her dad was a high school football coach. Caitlin also attended Texas Tech University, the same university as her husband. Interestingly, they both were born on the same date, September 5, 1983.

Caitlin holds a Master's degree in education and has prior experience working as a teacher. She actively supports her husband's career and enthusiastically cheers for his teams. Her unwavering support undoubtedly contributes to Lincoln Riley's success as a head coach.

Caitlin and Lincoln are blessed with two children, their daughter Sloan and their son Drake. They frequently attend games together as a family. While Caitlin primarily focuses on caring for their children, she acknowledges that Lincoln is a wonderful father who is actively involved in their upbringing.

Caitlin’s choice to maintain a low profile despite the exposure that comes with her husband’s job is a reflection of her reserved nature. Outside events that are strictly related to her husband, she hardly grants any interview or makes any public appearance.

Lincoln Riley is quoted to have said in an interview with the Oklahoman that he is “fortunate to have a great wife, two great kids and a great family” which “means everything” to him.

Caitlin’s success as a wife is the reason her husband has the motivation to keep ascending the ladder as a college football head coach. Therefore, she is as much a part of her husband’s success as anybody.

Poll : 0 votes