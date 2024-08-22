Who is Mack Brown's wife? A look at the North Carolina HC's personal life

Mack Brown is a college football great, and one of the most well-known names in American sports. He has been coaching since 1983, enjoying stints with Appalachian State, Tulane, North Carolina and Texas.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, let's spotlight Mack Brown's wife, Sally Brown and their relationship.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Sally Brown?

Sally Brown is a highly successful real estate developer and the wife of North Carolina coach Mack Brown.

The couple tied the knot in 1992. At the time, Mack Brown was in the middle of his first stint with North Carolina. The couple had been dating for some time, and marriage was in the plans.

However, according to ESPN, early in the 1990s, Mack's daughter Barbara said that she would move in with Sally. That struck a chord with the coach, and he decided to marry Sally not long after.

Mack met Sally and drove to Burger King for lunch before going to o a wedding chapel in Dillon, South Carolina. They got married in about 10 minutes and returned to their day jobs before the end of the day. The couple shares four children: Barbara Wilson, Chris Jessee, Katherine Brown and Matt Jessee.

Sally Brown is coach Mack Brown's biggest fan

Before dating Coach Mack, Sally knew nothing about American football. The real estate guru had never been to a game before she had entered into a relationship with the football savant.

Sally now is a full partner in Texas football. She serves as a valuable source of support in Mack Brown's coaching role. According to ESPN, Coach Mack loves having her at the playing facility and around his players.

Furthermore, had it not been for Sally, Coach Mack would have been either in the commentary booth or long retired by now. Sally was highly influential in the College Football Hall of Famer returning to coaching in 2019.

According to the Washington Post, Sally was receptive to Coach Brown's coaching in one of three places: Hawaii, the Bahamas or Carolina. Eventually, the North Carolina coaching gig became vacant, and Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham was more than happy to have Brown back at the helm.

As soon as Sally agreed to the proposal, he signed a deal to join a team, where he coached for 10 years in his first stint and made a name for himself. Since rejoining North Carolina, Coach Brown has led the program to winning seasons in all but one of his five years, including a conference title in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback