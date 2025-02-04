Who is Max Stienecker? All we know about USC’s new staffer who’s set to work with Chad Bowden

Soon after hiring general manager Chad Bowden, the USC Trojans hired Max Stienecker to be their new director of player personnel. Stienecker brings in two years of experience on the player management side of things, having been Wisconsin's director of player personnel from late 2022 until August 2024.

Before his time with the Badgers, he spent almost five years in Cincinnati's recruiting structure, rising to be their director of recruiting strategy.

The hire comes as USC is revamping its player personnel and recruiting departments. General manager Chad Bowden was hired in January, soon after having been named the 2024 FootballScoop Player Personnel Director of the Year. Bowden was previously with the University of Notre Dame, where he helped build the team that eventually reached the national championship this year.

One of his main achievements in the transfer portal was to secure the services of quarterback Riley Leonard who decided to switch from Duke to Notre Dame in his final year of eligibility.

USC's Lincoln Riley on what the hiring of Chad Bowden means for the Trojans

When the hiring of Chad Bowden was announced in late January, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley seemed extremely pleased by the choice made by school officials:

"We are very excited to welcome Chad Bowden to our staff, his outstanding body of work in recruiting and roster management is recognized throughout the country. With the support of Jen Cohen and the administration, Chad's hire is both vital to the future of our program and sends a strong message about the direction of USC Football."

Bowden in turn expressed his excitement about joining such a storied program:

"My wife, Ava, and I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the Trojan Family, Jen Cohen, Lincoln Riley, and USC's total commitment to excellence make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The Trojans had a disappointing outing in 2024, barely finishing above .500. Their 7-6 final record isn't anywhere near their original aspirations of reaching the College Football Playoff. Despite their bowl victory against Texas A&M, Lincoln Riley and company have their work cut out for them.

