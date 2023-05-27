Who is McKenzie Milton, Tennesee coaching staff's newest analyst? Delve into the ex-FSU QB's college stats and coaching history

McKenzie Milton is the newest addition to the Tennessee Volunteers, but not as a player. Instead, he will be the newest offensive analyst for the Vols and could be a great addition.

This was a surprising hire but perhaps makes sense as he was the starting quarterback for head coach Josh Heupel at UCF before taking the job at Tennessee.

But who exactly is McKenzie Milton and what has he done to get a position like this? We will dive into everything there is to know about the former quarterback.

What did McKenzie Milton do throughout his collegiate career?

McKenzie Milton began his collegiate career with the Central Florida Knights and played in 10 games as a freshman in the 2016 season. He was the starting quarterback for the 2017 "National Championship" season where the Knights went undefeated. However, they did not get any national attention and declared themselves as the champs. He entered the 2018 season as a top quarterback in the entire nation.

One of the major memories of Milton unfortunately is the major leg injury that he suffered in November 2018 against the South Florida Bulls. The injury kept him out of game action until the 2021 season as he suffered a knee dislocation and damaged the main artery that feeds blood to the leg.

It could have been a catastrophic injury that could've cost Milton his leg, but thankfully he was able to recover.

He would not return to the football field for the UCF Knights as he would transfer in-state to the Florida State Seminoles for the 2021 season. He appeared in six games and was one of the most intriguing things to watch going into the season.

Unfortunately, he did not look like the same quarterback he was before his major injury. Milton did not feel a path to the NFL was realistic with how he played post-injury and announced his retirement from football in June 2022.

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl - Central Florida v Marshall

Milton wrapped up his college football career appearing in 39 games and finishing 711-of-1159 (61.3 completion percentage) for 9,458 yards for 75 touchdowns with 28 interceptions. He had two top-10 Heisman seasons, two AAC Championships, and two New Year's Six Bowl appearances throughout his playing career.

This is McKenzie Milton's first coaching spot in his career as well. Tennessee is going to be having someone new starting at the quarterback position and Milton definitely can help mold that position into a dominant player that can win awards and games for the program.

This has the potential to be a home run hire by Josh Heupel if things go right for the Vols next season.

