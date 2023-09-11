Who is Mel Tucker's wife, Jo-Ellyn Tucker? Taking a closer look at the family and personal life of suspended Michigan State HC

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s personal life has come under the spotlight following the recent sexual harassment allegation. The former Wisconsin defensive back came under fire after sexual violence activist Brenda Tracy allegedly filed a complaint to the university.

Tucker was suspended without pay by Michigan State on Sunday. A Title IX investigation conducted by a third party is ongoing, and the university will wait until completion before a final decision is made on the football coach.

Let's take a look at the coach's marital life.

Who is Mel Tucker's wife, Jo-Ellyn Tucker?

Jo-Ellyn Tucker has been married to Mel Tucker for over 20 years. She married the Michigan State coach in 2000 when he was a defensive backs coach at LSU. The marriage between the couple has produced two sons named Joseph and Christain.

She reportedly met Tucker in the late 1990s through a fortuitous blind date. At that time, Jo-Ellyn was a law student at Rutgers University, and the connection between the two was arranged by a mutual classmate who knew Tucker from his time at the University of Wisconsin.

Born and brought up in Lansing, Michigan, Jo-Ellyn pursued her education at Rutgers after attending high school in her hometown. After earning her law degree, she embarked on a career as an attorney.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Jo-Ellyn Tucker is a passionate community leader. Her commitment goes beyond her family, as she engages in numerous charitable initiatives, consistently working to create a positive impact in the community.

Her charitable endeavors encompass various roles and responsibilities, including being a board member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region, founding partner and board president of the Investment Club and a board member of the Capital Area Humane Society.

What impact could the allegations have on Mel Tucker's marriage?

The sexual harassment allegations by Brenda Tracy could have a profound impact on the former Colorado head coach's marriage, according to reports. However, there hasn't been any public reaction from Jo-Ellyn Tucker.

Mel Tucker faces the possibility of losing his job if he is found guilty by the ongoing investigation being conducted. He signed a new contract worth $95 million in 2021 and won't be due for a payoff if he is fired for cause.

