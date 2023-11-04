Who are the Michigan State-Nebraska announcers Today on Fox Sports 1? All about CFB Week 10 game's coverage team

The Michigan State Spartans will lock horns with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 10 of the 2023 CFB season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Spartans vs Cornhuskers game will be played at the Spartan Stadium in Michigan.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska announcers for CFB Week 10

Tim Brando (L) and Spencer Tillman will call the CFB Michigan State-Nebraska game in Week 10

Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman will be in the booth for the CFB Week 10 game between Michigan State and Nebraska on Fox Sports 1. Brando will serve as the play-by-play commentator while Tillman will provide color commentary.

Michigan State vs. Nebraska preview

Michigan State is currently sixth in the B10 East with a 2-6 record. Harlon Barnett's side will be looking to snap its horrific six-game losing streak this weekend.

The Spartans had a strong start to the season, beating Central MI and Richmond in their first two games. However, it's been a struggle for them in the past few weeks and they've failed to get a grip on their defense. Michigan State suffered a 27-12 loss to Minnesota in Week 9.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is third in the B10 West with a 5-3 record at present. Matt Rhule's team has won three on the trot following the 45-7 loss against the Michigan Wolverines at the end of September.

The Cornhuskers have managed wins over Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue in their last three games. They'll be hoping to continue their good run in Week 10 and fancy their chances against an out-of-form Michigan State.

Here's all you need to know about the Spartans vs Cornhuskers CFB game:

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in this important B10 contest this weekend.