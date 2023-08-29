Who is the North Carolina Tar Heels starting QB in 2023? Taking a closer look at the QB depth chart with stars like Drake Maye at the helm

There's a lot of expectation for North Carolina in the upcoming season. The Tar Heels will hope to record a winning season again following a 9-5 record in 2022. Plus, Mack Brown will aim for a bowl game win after three consecutive losses.

The team started last season on a bright note, going 9-1. However, the Tar Heels lost four consecutive games to cap off the season unimpressively, losing the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game to Clemson and the Holiday Bowl to Oregon.

Aside from a struggling defense, a sudden loss of momentum in the offense can be held responsible for the late-season struggles. In light of this, let's examine the quarterback depth of North Carolina as the season approaches.

North Carolina QB depth chart

Drake Maye needed to pull strings in getting the nod of Mack Brown to replace Sam Howell as the starting quarterback in 2022. Following his remarkable performance during the season, the former four-star prospect doesn't have much fighting to do as we approach the 2023 season.

Nonetheless, the Taar Heels quarterback room is full of talent despite Jacolby Criswell's transfer to Arkansas. Jefferson Boaz and Russell Tabor will hope to give Maye some competition throughout the season. Also, Tad Hudson and Conner Harell will hope to start making their mark in the program.

Drake Maye: Stats and strength

Drake Maye became an asset for North Carolina during the 2022 college football season. The quarterback threw for an impressive 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns in 14 games. He also rushed for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.

Considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy in 2023, he embodies all the essential characteristics of a contemporary mobile quarterback. He boasts elite arm strength, consistently propelling the ball with remarkable force when he engages his throws.

North Carolina quarterbacks in the last five years

2022: Drake Maye (4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns)

2021: Sam Howell (3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns)

2020: Sam Howell (3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns)

2019: Sam Howell (3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns)

2018: Nathan Elliot (2,169 yards and 11 touchdowns)

Who will be North Carolina's starting QB in 2023?

Incumbent Drake Maye will continue as the Tar Heels' starting quarterback in the 2023 season, hoping to put out another impressive display. Maye will hope to lead the program to one of the most impressive seasons in its history.

With the absence of Jacolby Criswell, Jefferson Boaz will back up Maye and will be ready to take up the starting role in case of an emergency.