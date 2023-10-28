Who are the Oregon vs Utah announcers on Fox? All about College Football Week 9 game's coverage team

Week 9 will see ESPN College GameDay head to Salt Lake City for the Oregon vs Utah clash on the gridiron. Both teams have recorded just one loss so far and look like strong contenders for the Pac-12 championship.

The No.8 ranked Oregon Ducks lost to the Washington Huskies in week 7, bringing an end to their five-game winning streak. Following the defeat, they were able to recuperate last weekend against Washington State, winning 38-24. The team will now be looking to continue this winning momentum.

On the other hand, the No.13 ranked Utah Utes are on a two-game winning streak after their disappointing defeat at the hands of Oregon State. Last weekend saw them clash with the USC Trojans. Despite being a close game, Cole Becker was able to secure the win for the Utes with the 38-yard field goal, ending the game with a 32-34 final score.

Oregon vs Utah game announcers

Fans will be able to catch all the action of the Oregon vs Utah game from the comfort of their homes as it will be broadcast live on the Fox Network. Apart from this, the FuboTV app also provides the option to watch the live stream of the game.

The Fox crew that will cover this week 9 clash includes Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft. Johnson will be calling the game play-by-play, while Joel Klatt will be acting as the analyst of the showdown on the gridiron.

On the other hand, Jenny Taft will be making her way to the stadium to report the game from the sidelines.

What time is the Oregon vs Utah game?

The Oregon vs Utah game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 28. It is slated to kick off at around 3:30 p.m. ET at the Rice-Eccles Stadium, the home turf of the Utes.

What to expect in the Oregon vs Utah game?

The Utah Utes will be without their star QB Cam Rising, who is out for the rest of the season following an injury. Bryson Barnes will be taking center stage, as the team continues its journey to three-peating the national championship this campaign.

On the other hand, the Oregon Ducks have one of the best offenses this season. They are nationally ranked 2nd in terms of scoring offense (47.0 points per game and total offense(551.6 yards per game). With Bo Nix as their signal, this game looks like it will be played down until the final second and can drastically change the outcome of the Pac-12 conference.