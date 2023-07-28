Who is PJ Fleck's wife, Heather Fleck? Taking a closer look at the personal life of Minnesota's head coach

Heather Fleck is the wife of Minnesota Golden Gophers football coach PJ Fleck and plays a pivotal role in fostering a tight-knit and family-oriented culture within the team. But who exactly is PJ Fleck's wife and what does she do?

What does PJ Fleck's wife, Heather Fleck, do?

Heather Fleck is a mother to a blended family of six children, including her son Gavin from her first marriage and PJ's three children, Carter, Paisley, and Harper. Heather considers the entire Minnesota Golden Gophers team as part of her extended family.

Gophers player Noah Hitchcox spoke about the relationship Mrs. Fleck has with the team.

"I'm not the only one who thinks she is a mother figure; she's a mother figure to the whole program. I think a lot of guys find comfort in her. ... I don't think that happens everywhere else."

The team has a special connection and it has not gone over the head of her husband as she has been his inspiration.

"The amount of energy she has to give to other people inspires me to keep doing it even better every day, more than I did the day before. When you have somebody that you're married to that inspires you to do that, that's powerful. Some people call it a power couple. I firmly believe she makes us that. ... She's constantly changing our program." h/t Twin Cities Pioneer Press

Heather Fleck does give back to her community as she is on the board of directors at the local Roma's McDonald House.

Does Heather Fleck have social media?

Heather Fleck has a Twitter and Instagram account. On Twitter, she has accumulated 12,500 followers despite not posting or retweeting anything in more than a full year.

On her Instagram account, she seems to be a bit more active despite not having amassing the same number of followers. As of this writing, Fleck has 6,907 followers and last posted a picture of her family on July 11.

Even with the current Minnesota football scandal going on that her husband PJ Fleck had to answer to during the 2023 Big Ten Media Days, Heather Fleck has shown to be his strength. With her kindness and willingness to help others that may need it, she has proven to be an incredible person.