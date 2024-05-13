Who played Deion Sanders in BMF? Taking a closer look at Black Mafia Family's season 3 star cast

Deion Sanders is one of the biggest names in college football and is a star both on and off the field. His influence extends to the small screen, where his son, Shilo Sanders, will step into his shoes, portraying him in a scene for the Season 3 finale of 50 Cent's Starz series, BMF.

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to comment about his son portraying a younger version of Coach Prime.

"Season 3 Episode 10 guess who's playing Young PRIME! I'm so proud of @ShiloSanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The crime drama series follows the story of Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who created one of the more influential crime families in history. The family came into contact with Deion Sanders while he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons in the early 1990s.

Da'Vinchi (Terry 'Southwest T' Flenory) and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory (Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory) play the Flenory brothers in the show. There has also been some incredibly talented supporting cast with La La Anthony (Markisha Taylor) and Kash Doll (Monique), among others actors on the show.

The showrunners wanted to keep the show as historically accurate as possible, making the casting of Shilo Sanders a great choice.

Can Deion Sanders lead the Colorado Buffaloes to a bowl game this season?

The Colorado Buffaloes have no issues making headlines during the offseason in various ways but making sure they are a legitimate threat on the gridiron is critical. With the Colorado Buffaloes joining the Big 12 Conference this upcoming season, there is a lot of excitement for this program.

The Buffs significantly improved their roster, including the offensive line, which seemed to be their biggest issue. With this potentially being the final college football season of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the better roster has to win a minimum of six games to become bowl eligible.

The Colorado Buffaloes are a great program and continue to improve, both in the coaching staff and their roster. Therefore, they might make it to a bowl game this season.