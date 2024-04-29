Who could replace JJ McCarthy in Michigan? Top 3 candidates for Wolverines' QB1 spot in 2024

The Michigan Wolverines could have a different approach to the season as there have been significant changes to the program. JJ McCarthy was among the many players to declare for the NFL draft and left the Wolverines searching for a new quarterback. But who could replace him and become new coach Sherrone Moore's starter for the team?

The season does not start until their home game against the Fresno State Bulldogs on August 31. But which players are in consideration to be under center in 2024?

Who could replace JJ McCarthy as Michigan's QB?

Alex Orji

Alex Orji has been part of the Michigan Wolverines for the previous two seasons. He has the most experience of any quarterback on this list with the program. He has not been on the field much. He completed his singular passing attempt for five yards in his two seasons. He has run the ball 21 times for 123 yards (5.9 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns.

Orji brings a multi-faceted approach to the Sherrone Moore offense and helps to continue a strong running approach to the team.

Jayden Denegal

Sophomore quarterback Jayden Denegal is in his second season of college football. He could step up and compete for the starting job at the University of Michigan. Coming into this season with little experience, he has shown he can play well to get to this point. Denegal went 4-of-5 for 80 yards and made a touchdown pass. He also had four rushing attempts for 10 yards.

Jack Tuttle

Jack Tuttle will be in the QB battle for the Michigan Wolverines. He spent four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers and transferred to Michigan before the 2023 season. Tuttle went 15-of-17 for 130 yards with a touchdown pass in limited action. He has a good frame but has never been a legitimate option. He has never passed 90 times in a season or finished with more than 425 passing yards.