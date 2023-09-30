Who is Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly Walding? Taking a look at Duke QB's personal life

Riley Leonard became Duke's starting quarterback in his sophomore season in 2022 after new coach Mike Elko selected him for the job. The player has since then been a crucial part of the Blue Devil's resurgence, following three consecutive losing seasons under David Cutliffe.

Leonard has been one of the centers of attention at Duke since last season as he threw for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading the team to a 9-4 season in 2022 alongside a Military Bowl victory.

As his popularity grows in college football, many fans have sought to know more about his personal life, with many aiming to know about his romantic relationship Let's take a look:

Who is Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly Walding?

Riley Leonard is currently dating his long-term girlfriend Molly Walding. The couple met during their days at Fairhope High School in Fairhope, Alabama and have been together eversince.

The precise date when they started their relationship is unknown. However, Walding girlfriend shared a picture of the two of them on Instagram on June 25, 2023, with the caption:

“Nothing beats surprising you, the best host Yay for 4.5 yrs – I’m so lucky!”

Given the Instagram post date, it's likely that the high school sweethearts began their romantic relationship around early 2019. Molly grew up with her sister Anna Walding, who is an artist and is currently involved in the field of home decor, in Fairhope, Alabama.

Which University does Molly Walding attend?

Molly Walding, who was a cheerleader during her days at high school, is currently a student at Auburn University and is working towards her bachelor's degree in Hospitality Event Management. Having enrolled in 2021, she is currently in her sophomore year and due to graduate in 2025.

Molly is actively involved in social work and extracurricular activities at her university. She is a member of clubs like the Chi Omega Fraternity, Auburn Community Church and Auburn High School Young Life Leader, showcasing her core interest in community development.

Despite attending different universities, Riley and Molly still maintain a strong affection for each other. This is evident in their posts on social media, especially Instagram.