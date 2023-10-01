Who are Riley Leonard's parents, Chad and Heather? All we know about family and personal life of Duke QB

Riley Leonard shot himself into the national consciousness of college football with an amazing season as Duke's quarterback in 2022. The 21-year-old junior quarterback led the Blue Devils to their best record in eight years, finishing 9-4. Leonard compiled 2,967 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in the process. In addition, he rushed for 699 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Earlier this season, Leonard and his mother made headlines for a pre-game ritual the duo engage in. It involves her sending him an humbling message as a reminder that he has a lot to work on. This episode stirred up people's interest in the quarterback's private life, especially his parents.

Riley Leonard's parents are Chad and Heather Leonard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Chad played NCAA Division I basketball under head coach Pat Dennis at The Citadel. He was on the Bulldogs basketball team for four seasons. At the end of his college playing career, he had become an all-time steals leader for the school.

After his college basketball career, he worked at the Rivertowne Country Club and Patriots Point as a golf professional. Chad was a big influence on his son's athletic development. As a child, Riley recalls he used to play basketball with his dad but could never beat him.

Heather Leonard, Riley's mother, earned a degree in special education from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. She worked at the Sylvan Learning Center as director of education prior to her marriage. If Chad has been the major athletic influence on Riley, then Heather is his biggest motivational influence.

After his incredible breakout season in 2022, everybody had something amazing to say about Riley. This could get in the head of a 20-year-old. So Heather devised a way to keep him humble and focused. She would send him a two-word text before every game: you suck. And he also wears a wristband with the words inscribed.

How have Riley Leonard and the Duke Blue Devils been faring this season?

Riley Leonard and the Duke Blue Devils are on course for another incredible season to prove last season was not a fluke. After the upset victory over Clemson in the first game of the season, the Blue Devils won each of their next three games. This has put them at 4-0 ahead of their Week 5 encounter with Notre Dame.

Riley Leonard, who's had only one touchdown pass in three appearances this season, will be hoping to recover his form against the Irish. On the other side will be senior quarterback, Sam Hartman, leading the Irish offense. It's a game with a lot to look out for.