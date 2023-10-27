Who are Ronnie Caldwell Jr.’s parents? A look at the late Northwestern State safety’s family background

The loss of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. is undoubtedly a big one for Northwestern State football. The junior safety died on Oct. 12, 2023, due to injuries sustained from being shot multiple times at an apartment complex near the NSU campus. Caldwell was 21 and majoring in business administration.

The grieving Northwestern State University has canceled the remainder of its 2023 college football season following the shooting death of Caldwell. The school said it will focus on the mental health and wellbeing of the players.

Caldwell was a crucial player in the Demons team on and off the field. His unexpected demise had led the football program to reschedule its following game against Nicholls State. He was survived by seven siblings and both of his parents, who were supportive of his career.

Who are Ronnie Caldwell Jr.'s parents?

Ronnie was born to the family of Blanche Bradley and Ronnie Caldwell Sr. on Nov. 19, 2001, in Austin, Texas. The couple had eight children: four boys (Ronnie, Khron, Lawson and AC) and four girls (Khrii, Khonni, Breonna and Khlaeya).

Blanche Bradley is an educator at Elgin Independent School District, a public school district located in northern Bastrop County, which extends into a minor portion of Travis and Lee Counties. She has extensive experience in the education sector in her years with Elgin ISD.

Ronnie Caldwell's mother had a brilliant educational career, boasting a master's degree in education at Concordia University Texas. She has always inspired all her children in their educational path, which is evident in the young football player's academic records.

Northwestern State Demons coach Brad Laird cited Caldwell's academic performance in his heartfelt tribute to the late safety during his burial ceremony at the Olivet Baptist Church in Austin, Texas.

“Ronnie came to Northwestern State as a football player, but we quickly learned he was more than just a football player," Laird said. "Last year, Southland Conference Academic Honor Roll. Southland Conference Academic — I said academic, not athletic— Honor Roll.”

Not much is in the public domain about Ronnie Caldwell Sr., but he was known to have supported the football career of the late safety right from a young age. Caldwell Sr. had the dream of seeing him play in the NFL and pushed him toward that goal throughout his lifetime.

Caldwell's parents belong to the Christian faith and have a strong connection with the Baptist Christian denomination. Like all of his siblings, Ronnie Caldwell was also fervent in the Christian faith during his lifetime and made significant contributions to the Baptist Church.