Who is Ryan Alpert? Meet Georgia Tech's new athletic director for the 2025 season 

Georgia Tech announced on Tuesday that it has hired Ryan Alpert as its new athletic director. Alpert, who has earned a reputation as one of the country's top fundraisers in college athletics, will resume his duty with the Yellow Jackets later this month after signing a five-year deal.
"Ryan Alpert is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader who understands what it takes to build a winning culture on a strong financial foundation," President Angel Cabrera said in a statement. "He brings deep operational expertise and a clear passion for student-athlete development. We are thrilled to welcome him to Georgia Tech."
Here's a closer look at Ryan Alpert's profile ahead of his new role at Georgia.
Who is Ryan Alpert?
Ryan Alpert is one of the fastest-rising administrators in the country, gaining a reputation for his role in fundraising at Tennessee, where he was the deputy athletic director and chief revenue officer. However, his administrative career did not begin in Knoxville.
After earning his bachelor's degree at the University of South Carolina in November 2011, Alpert joined Memphis' athletic department as an assistant director of development. He was promoted to director of development in September 2013, and he went on to earn a master's degree at the school while in this role.
Alpert continued his rise at Memphis as he was named assistant athletic director in September 2014. However, he left the program in February 2016 to become associate athletic director at Missouri. He was in the role for just 10 months before being promoted to senior associate athletic director in November of that year.
After three years at Missouri, Alpert took the next step in his career to become deputy athletic director at Florida Atlantic in April 2018. He held the role until July 2020 before returning to Missouri as the deputy athletic director for external affairs, working to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee hired him in August 2021 to become the deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. He was in charge of raising funds and developing new revenue streams. Alpert's work in Knoxville caught the attention of Georgia Tech, and he brings his wealth of experience to the university.
"As college athletics continues in a period of rapid transformation, I'm excited about all the Institute has to offer and what we can accomplish together," Alpert said in a statement. "Georgia Tech's visionary leadership, combined with its world-class academics and commitment to competitive excellence, provides a strong foundation for the future.”
A formal introduction and press conference are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 16, at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia.
