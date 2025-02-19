Who is Ryan Finck? All we know about Boston College’s potential assistant O-line coach

Boston College added to its coaching staff on Tuesday. Ryan Finck, a former Heidelberg offensive lineman, is expected to join as an assistant offensive line coach. Finck has built an impressive coaching career while overcoming major challenges.

Ad

While the news isn't 100% confirmed as of yet, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic tweeted on X:

"Boston College is expected to hire Ryan Finck as an assistant O-line coach. He worked with Bill O’Brien on the Alabama staff. He also has coached at Va. Union, Kentucky, Wyoming and Ohio. The former Heidelberg OL has an amazing backstory as a childhood leukemia survivor."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

A graduate in communication and a post-graduate in education, Ryan Finck has already experienced working under O’Brien in Alabama, giving him the opportunity to replicate that success once again in Boston.

But beyond his football experience, he has an inspiring personal story—he’s a childhood leukemia survivor, battling adversity to play offensive line at Heidelberg University before transitioning into coaching.

At Boston College, Finck will work alongside offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, a crucial role in O’Brien’s pro-style offensive scheme. The Eagles thrived on the ground last season with their rushing attack leading the way, and Finck will be tasked to enhance O'Brien's offensive schemes.

Ad

Besides the Alabama gig, Finck has developed a strong coaching resume, having worked at multiple programs, including Virginia Union, Kentucky, Wyoming and Ohio. His expertise in offensive line play and his ability to develop players make him a great fit for Boston's coaching staff.

Also read: College football analyst claims Bill O'Brien did "great job" at Boston College

Boston College strengthens coaching staff with Ryan Finck addition

Ryan Flinck will help develop linemen and strengthen the rushing attack. According to the Boston College website,

Ad

"Will Lawing will be the offensive coordinator for the upcoming season along with the tight ends coach, which means that he and Finck will be working closely together during the upcoming Spring and Fall periods."

Boston College ended last season with a 7-6 record and even made a short appearance in the AP Top 25 after a strong win against Florida State. While they lost their long-time quarterback, Thomas Castellanos, to the transfer portal, O’Brien and the Eagles still managed a winning season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback