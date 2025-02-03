Who is Ryan Grubb? Alabama's new offensive coordinator set to assist Kalen DeBoer

New Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb reunited with Kalen DeBoer. Crimson Tide has named Grubb its next OC, bringing back the coach who played a key role in Washington’s 2023 national championship run.

The University announced the hire on Sunday through its Yea Alabama NIL collective, marking Grubb’s return to college football after a stint in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grubb has a long history with new Alabama coach, DeBoer. The two have worked together at multiple programs, including Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington. Grubb was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023, leading one of the nation’s most explosive offenses.

Under Grubb, Washington’s offense averaged over 515 yards per game in 2022. In 2023, the Huskies ranked No. 2 nationally in passing offense (343.7 yards per game) and finished No. 12 in total offense (462.1 yards per game) and No. 13 in scoring (36 points per game). ESPN’s Football Power Index ranked Washington No. 5 in offensive efficiency that season.

Grubb transitioned to the NFL in 2024, serving as the Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. Seattle finished eighth in passing yards (236.5 per game) but struggled in the run game, ranking among the league’s bottom five.

Ryan Grubb’s strong connection with Kalen DeBoer

Former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb - Source: Imagn

Grubb and DeBoer’s working relationship dates back to 2007 when DeBoer hired Grubb at Sioux Falls. Their coaching journey has included stops at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Washington.

Grubb was initially in line for the Alabama offensive coordinator job in 2024 when DeBoer was hired but opted to join the Seahawks instead. He also interviewed with Nick Saban for the position in 2023.

Ryan Grubb will take over an Alabama offense in transition

With Jalen Milroe and other key contributors from the 2024 team departing, Grubb will be tasked with identifying a new starting quarterback. One key piece to watch is redshirt sophomore quarterback Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer and Grubb from Washington.

Meanwhile, Nick Sheridan’s role remains unclear after serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2024.

Grubb’s hiring is a major move for Alabama, as he brings a track record of high-powered offenses and a deep understanding of DeBoer’s system. Considering his proven ability to develop quarterbacks and create top-tier passing attacks, Grubb's presence should provide a boost as Alabama transitions into a new era under DeBoer.

Also Read: "Here for him whenever he needs me" - Kalen DeBoer makes his stance clear on adding Ryan Grubb to the coaching staff

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!