Who is Ryan Williams? 17-year-old Alabama player who wowed fans with his Week 1 show out

Ryan Williams stole the show in the Alabama Crimson Tide's first game of the 2024 college football season. The 17-year-old wide receiver only needed a half to score his first two collegiate touchdowns on 84 and 55-yard catches.

As we savor the new collegiate season, let's take a look at the newest gem in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Who is Ryan Williams?

Ryan Williams was born on February 9, 2007, to Ryan Williams Sr. and Tiffany Coleman. Williams' father is a former Division I athlete. He played wide receiver in high school before Will Muschamp moved him to defensive back at Auburn. He ended his college career at Louisiana Tech.

Ryan Williams Jr. decided to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide rather than either of his father's Alma maters. The older Williams is okay with the decision, and he said:

"It is his decision. It is his life. I want him to be happy. Times have changed. The state of football has changed since I came out in 2007. He goes to school, lives on campus, and goes to workouts, not me, so whatever he wants to do, I am fine with it.”

Ryan's father couldn't be prouder of his son's drive, work ethic, and quest for improvement:

"I've been with him from the jump, all the workouts in the backyard. Putting in all the work is finally paying off. As a football fan, when you see a kid putting in the work and then getting what they ought to get out of it, it is a win.

Williams continued:

"But, as a father, I am so proud. The road has not been all smooth. There have been hills and valleys. To see him come out on top and want to continue to work. I am proud of him.”

Ryan's father, mother, stepmother, Cortney Williams, and grandmother, Catherine Williams, will be watching his development closely in Alabama.

Ryan Williams' journey so far

Ryan Williams is a wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide and one of the youngest players for any position in the country. Williams was a five-star prospect straight out of high school and elected to reclassify into the 2024 cycle last December in order to play for Alabama in the 2024 college football season.

According to the Sporting News, Williams has been nicknamed "Hollywood" for years. The nickname was bestowed upon him for his brilliance among peers. Williams has thrived in his role as an elite pass catcher.

Williams is a quarterback's dream, and he's already chopping it up with Alabama star quarterback Jalen Milroe. The duo combined twice in Bama's Week 1 blowout. It'll be interesting to see how the duo's dynamic improves for the rest of the CFB season.

What can you expect from Ryan Williams in 2024?

Williams might be extremely talented, but it's important to remember that he's still just a teenager playing among adults. In making his debut for Alabama, Williams became one of the youngest players in FBS football. Furthermore, his impressive performance earned him SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Williams thrived in Week 1, as he amassed a stat line of two catches, 139 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He instantly becomes a target to watch on Kalen DeBoer's offense. Hence, expect Williams to get better and better as he adjusts from being a high school prospect to competing against NFL hopefuls.

The Crimson Tide's next game is against the South Florida Bulls. Let's see what Ryan Williams and Co. can do in the Week 2 matchup.

