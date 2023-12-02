Who sang the national anthem ahead of Big 12 championship game today?

The Texas Longhorns are squaring off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 championship game Saturday, Dec. 2. The crunch game is being held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Before kickoff at noon (12 p.m. ET), the Big 12 followed the tradition of having a performer sing the national anthem at the title game. However, the event didn't bode too well with fans on social media.

Who sang national anthem Big 12 championship game today?

Country music singer Warren Zeiders

Country music singer Warren Zeiders sang the national anthem ahead of the 2023 Big 12 championship game. His rendition of the Star Spangled Banner reportedly lasted for one minute and 41 seconds.

Zeiders was born in Hershey, Pennsylvania. He attended Frostburg State University, where he studied business and also played lacrosse.

Zeiders began his music career in 2021 when he signed with Warner Records.

Who sang the national anthem in 2022 Big 12 championship game?

In 2022, Grammy-winning R&B singer Ashanti stood center field to sing the national anthem at AT&T Stadium ahead of the Big 12 championship matchup between Kansas State and TCU. The game ended in a 31-28 win for the Wildcats.

Where is Big 12 Championship 2023 being played?

The 2023 Big 12 championship matchup between Texas and Oklahoma State is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

How to watch 2023 Big 12 championship match? TV schedule and live stream details for Texas vs Oklahoma State

No. 7 Texas (11-1, 8-1) will face off against No. 19 Oklahoma State (9-3, 7-2) on Saturday, Dec. 2. The 2023 Big 12 Championship match will commence at noon (12 p.m. ET) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The highly-anticipated title matchup will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans without cable access can livestream the game on Fubo TV.