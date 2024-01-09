Who sang the national anthem at the CFP national championship today? Diving deeper into Washington vs Michigan clash

The College Football Playoff national championship game between Michigan and Washington is underway at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. One of the two teams has to surrender its unbeaten run as fans await the successor to Georgia, who has ruled the landscape for the last two seasons.

The atmosphere ahead of the game was a thrilling one, as fans of both teams were hyped up for the electrifying encounter ahead. One of the pregame events that caught the attention of fans in the stadium and television viewers was the performance of the national anthem.

We take a look at the musical artist who got the honor this year.

Who sang the national anthem at the CFP national championship today?

The national anthem performance at the national championship game between Michigan and Washington was done by Grammy Award winner Fantasia.

Born Fantasia Monique Barrino, she gained widespread recognition in 2004 for her rendition of the Porgy and Bess classic "Summertime" during the third season of American Idol. She eventually emerged the winner that season and became an industry sensation.

After her triumph at American Idol, Fantasia achieved the distinction of being the second woman to have her debut single enter the Billboard Hot 100 at number one. She accomplished this rare feat with her debut single “I Believe,” following the footsteps of Lauryn Hill.

Fantasia has had a noteworthy musical career. She boasts two Billboard Music Awards and a Grammy Award. Additionally, she has received nominations for a Golden Globe Award and three American Music Awards.

Reactions to Fantasia’s national championship performance

There's been mixed reactions to Fantasia's “The Star-Spangled Banner” performance at the national championship game. While many fans appreciated the energetic rendition, others were not a fan of the artist's performance.

Nonetheless, the commitment of Fantasia to the performance was undeniable. She noticeably got the attention of fans at the NRG Stadium with the rendition and gave a powerful kickoff to the national title game.